Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 398.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,698. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

