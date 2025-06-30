Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 242.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 702,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

