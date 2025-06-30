Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.20 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

