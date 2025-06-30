Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,062 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 118,451 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.