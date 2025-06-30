Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEC stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $101.85.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.