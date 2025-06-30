Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fleming James B JR bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after buying an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextNav by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextNav by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.00. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Insider Activity

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,091.01% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,661.90. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.