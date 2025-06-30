Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1,685.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,028.72 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.75 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

