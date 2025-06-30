Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

