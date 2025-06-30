Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

