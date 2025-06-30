Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 370.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE CFG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.