Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,668,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.