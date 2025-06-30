Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 524.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $96.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

