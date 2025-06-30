Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 544,357 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

