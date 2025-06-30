Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caleres by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 1,201.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.