Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 255.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $208.49 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

