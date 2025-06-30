Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.35 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

