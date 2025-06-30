Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFLR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 656,404 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,676,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

