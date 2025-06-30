Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,735 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,520,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 95,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ opened at $23.27 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

