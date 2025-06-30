Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 513.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,836,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

