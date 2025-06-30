Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,358 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 539.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PPL by 121.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

