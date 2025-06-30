Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,718 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $181,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,439.49. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,806 shares of company stock worth $5,062,725 over the last three months. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a current ratio of 38.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,861.60%.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.