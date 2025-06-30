Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

