Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,195 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 233.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

