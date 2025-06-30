Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,951 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 325,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

