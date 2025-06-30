Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

