Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 339.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA MGV opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
