Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,128 Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCUS opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US dollar-denominated, investment grade, short-term debt securities from both domestic and foreign issuers. The fund aims for current income and capital preservation, maintaining a portfolio duration of one year or less SCUS was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.