Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 244.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3%

DHI stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

