Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $189.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.83.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.