Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

