Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stake Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.55 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

