GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,977,000 after buying an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

