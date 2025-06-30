HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $30.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 425.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $289.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

