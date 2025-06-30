Head to Head Analysis: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) versus Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Toro Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining 0 0 5 3 3.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toro Energy and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Toro Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro Energy and Coeur Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 5.30 $58.90 million $0.26 33.56

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Toro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Toro Energy and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining 10.11% 9.96% 5.55%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Toro Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

