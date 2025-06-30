Head to Head Analysis: Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Petroleum has a beta of -70.92, indicating that its share price is 7,192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $23.39 billion 2.82 $6.40 billion $10.78 11.21

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 26.14% 22.35% 14.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sky Petroleum and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $139.48, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Sky Petroleum on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

