Head-To-Head Analysis: Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) & Its Peers

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Surf Air Mobility to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Surf Air Mobility and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surf Air Mobility Competitors 771 2098 3148 198 2.45

Surf Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.57%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million -$74.91 million -0.87 Surf Air Mobility Competitors $14.11 billion $574.24 million 2.07

Surf Air Mobility’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00% Surf Air Mobility Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility rivals beat Surf Air Mobility on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

