Head-To-Head Analysis: United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Dominion Realty Trust 7.33% 3.73% 1.18% Camden Property Trust 7.62% 2.47% 1.32%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 491.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 385.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Dominion Realty Trust $1.67 billion 8.06 $89.58 million $0.35 116.25 Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.87 $163.29 million $1.09 104.36

Camden Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Dominion Realty Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Dominion Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Dominion Realty Trust 1 9 7 0 2.35 Camden Property Trust 1 10 7 0 2.33

United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $129.39, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

