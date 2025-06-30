Head to Head Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) versus Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Federal Signal pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.10% 18.44% 12.10% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Signal and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Jardine Matheson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.86 billion 3.43 $216.30 million $3.42 30.58 Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.39 -$468.00 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Jardine Matheson on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.