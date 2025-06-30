Head-To-Head Comparison: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 88.10% 9.24% 5.43% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 1 1 0 2.50 Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00

Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Naspers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Naspers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $1.02 billion 13.57 $869.00 million $6.26 15.36 Naspers $7.18 billion 7.30 $5.24 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Broadband.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Naspers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape. In addition, the company provides security suite that offers computer viruses, spyware and threats from malicious actors across the internet; offers internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks, streaming services, and advertising platforms; and operates regional sports and news networks. Liberty Broadband Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

