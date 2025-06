Head to Head Comparison: UFP Industries (UFPI) versus The Competition

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UFP Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Dividends

UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 37.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UFP Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $6.61 billion $414.56 million 16.33 UFP Industries Competitors $4.92 billion $297.37 million -11.19

Analyst Recommendations

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. UFP Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UFP Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 UFP Industries Competitors 188 1156 1093 47 2.40

UFP Industries currently has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.32%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 24.23%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 5.64% 11.78% 9.06% UFP Industries Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Risk & Volatility

UFP Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Industries beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.