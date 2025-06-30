Head-To-Head Contrast: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 6.21% 22.58% 7.38% Booz Allen Hamilton 7.81% 72.35% 11.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franklin Covey and Booz Allen Hamilton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $287.23 million 1.06 $23.40 million $1.33 17.60 Booz Allen Hamilton $11.98 billion 1.07 $935.00 million $7.25 14.23

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Covey and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 2 7 2 1 2.17

Franklin Covey presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $134.64, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Franklin Covey on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

