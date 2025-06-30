Head to Head Contrast: fuboTV (FUBO) vs. Its Peers

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare fuboTV to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 2 1 2.67 fuboTV Competitors 515 2102 3283 68 2.49

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. As a group, “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies have a potential downside of 7.83%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

fuboTV has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares fuboTV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% fuboTV Competitors -5.68% 0.09% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion -$172.25 million 17.63 fuboTV Competitors $5.36 billion -$19.67 million -5.04

fuboTV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

fuboTV rivals beat fuboTV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

