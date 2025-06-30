Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) vs. The Competition

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A 291.74 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors $15.16 billion $1.00 billion 27.46

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors 5.62% 9.28% 3.99%

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A competitors beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

