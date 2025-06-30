Head to Head Survey: NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) vs. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -20.51% -66.51% -13.59% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Oatly Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oatly Group and NuVim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 NuVim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than NuVim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and NuVim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $823.67 million 0.42 -$201.95 million ($5.71) -2.04 NuVim N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

NuVim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats NuVim on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About NuVim

(Get Free Report)

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

