Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) EVP Phil Mottram Sells 30,000 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,899.50. The trade was a 29.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.