Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Elite Life Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $742.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.