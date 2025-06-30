Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 531.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE HWM opened at $185.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $185.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

