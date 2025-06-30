HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $6,901,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,396 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in HP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.3%

HP stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.