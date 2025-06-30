Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after buying an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

HUM stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

