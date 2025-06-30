IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in shares of IAC by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 357,442 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

IAC Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IAC opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.